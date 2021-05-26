newsbreak-logo
NHL

Ron MacLean Apologizes for Comments During the Leafs vs Habs Game

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacLean was accused of making a homophobic joke during the second intermission of last nights game. Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean has apologized for comments he made during the second intermission of the Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadians game on Tuesday night. Social media users called for his...

Ron Maclean
