Heading to Paris with no Roland Garros victories under his belt, world no. 2 Daniil Medvedev has found his A-game at a clay Major last week, scoring four victories to advance into the quarters. In the other half of the draw, Roger Federer delivered three triumphs for the first time since the last year's Australian Open, becoming the oldest player in the last 16 at Roland Garros in the Open era.