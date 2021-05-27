Frederick City, County Government Offices To Close On Memorial Day.

They will reopen the next day. Frederick, Md (KM) City of Frederick and the County’s Government offices will be closed on Monday, May 31st which is Memorial Day. In Frederick City, no payments will be collected from the parking decks or metered parking areas. There will be no collection of trash or curbside recycling on Monday; and no yard waste collection in neighborhoods which are part of NAC six and seven. Downtown business trash collection will operate on a regular basis. Commercial Business Recycling will not be collected on Monday It will return to a regular schedule on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021.