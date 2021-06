The E-commerce Aggregator Is Growing Its Global Team In Tel Aviv To Keep Up With The Accelerated Growth In The Market. Elevate Brands, a leader in acquiring and operating Amazon third-party businesses, announced it has hired Arkady Gurevich as chief technology officer. Gurevich is leading the company’s expansion in Tel Aviv and is expanding its data engineering and analytics team with several new open positions. Elevate Brands plans to double its current staff by the end of 2021 with 100 new employees, and seven are expected to be based in Tel Aviv.