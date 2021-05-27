Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Camden, Coastal Atlantic, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Camden; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Salem; Southeastern Burlington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ATLANTIC...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...NORTHEASTERN SALEM...CAMDEN...GLOUCESTER AND BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 1013 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Paulsboro to near South Vineland. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Camden, Vineland, Millville, Gloucester City, Cumberland, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Deptford, Voorhees, Medford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Hammonton, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Mount Holly and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 5. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 47. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 38 and 53. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 8 and 44. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov
