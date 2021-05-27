Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Codman, or 7 miles northeast of Pampa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Miami and Codman. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH