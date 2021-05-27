Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red Willow The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 914 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indianola, or 8 miles east of McCook, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bartley around 930 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH