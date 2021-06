Before Phil Mickelson made history by becoming the oldest man to win a major at the PGA Championship, a bizarre incident occurred on the 11th hole at Kiawah Island. After taking a four-shot lead with just eight holes to play, the 50-year-old pushed his drive into the crowd that lined the left rough. As the spectators huddled around the ball, one fan appeared to pick up Mickelson’s ball before throwing it back into the grass. As Mickelson approached the area, one fan told him: “It was right here, then she picked it up and it rolled to right there.”Mickelson called...