Far Cry 6’s Gameplay Reveal Is Coming This Week
Ubisoft is primed to give players their first look at Far Cry 6 this Friday. Since announcing Far Cry 6 last July, Ubisoft has been pretty quiet regarding the latest installment in their popular first-person shooter franchise. Details about the game have been sparse. We know it takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara and that the main antagonist Anton Costillo will be played by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame. However, apart from these details, information on what we should expect from the game has been incredibly scarce.www.heypoorplayer.com