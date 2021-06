Clinton, MI – Clinton Community Schools has announced the selection of their new mascot. Beginning in the 2021-22 school year they will be known as the Clinton Redwolves. This new moniker will replace the longstanding Redskins mascot, which will be respectfully retired at the end of the current school year (2020-21). To come to this decision the district went through a lengthy process that involved community feedback, student input, and an internal faculty-based administrative committee. The school also sought input from alumni for suggestions regarding the retirement of the Redskins mascot.