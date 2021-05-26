Dragon Star Varnir Launches for Switch This Summer
Gather ’round folks, ’cause it’s time for fairy tales with our favorite magical developers, Idea Factory and Compile Heart! They’re bringing the super story-driven Dragon Star Varnir on the go with a Switch release, just in time for the sweltering Summer. Originally, Dragon Star Varnir debuted on the PS4, but later made a jump to PC. And while you could surely play this on a laptop, the superb mobility of the Switch certainly welcomes more of IFI’s best as it quickly continues becoming an ever-mobile sanctuary for our favorite JRPGs. Whether it’s devouring Dragon Cores or wooing the witches, all of this can go right along with you in classic Nintendo style.www.heypoorplayer.com