newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Star Varnir Launches for Switch This Summer

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGather ’round folks, ’cause it’s time for fairy tales with our favorite magical developers, Idea Factory and Compile Heart! They’re bringing the super story-driven Dragon Star Varnir on the go with a Switch release, just in time for the sweltering Summer. Originally, Dragon Star Varnir debuted on the PS4, but later made a jump to PC. And while you could surely play this on a laptop, the superb mobility of the Switch certainly welcomes more of IFI’s best as it quickly continues becoming an ever-mobile sanctuary for our favorite JRPGs. Whether it’s devouring Dragon Cores or wooing the witches, all of this can go right along with you in classic Nintendo style.

www.heypoorplayer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Star#Super Nintendo#The Dark Knight#Knights Gather#Idea Factory#Ifi#Dlc#Dragon Cores#Classic Nintendo Style#Ps4#Jrpg Fans#Movie#Fairy Tales#Breathing Epic#Witches#Requiem#Developers#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Laptops
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Wicce Launches June 3 for Switch - News

Publisher CFK and developer Alpheratz announced the side-scrolling platformer, Wicce, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 3. The game first launched for PC via Steam in May 2016. It supports English, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages. View the official launch trailer below:. Here...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Foreclosed launches for Switch in August, new trailer

Merge Games and Antab Studio have dated the cyberpunk action shooter Foreclosed. The title will be available for Switch both physically and digitally on August 12, the two companies confirmed today. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Foreclosed is a cyberpunk action-shooter set in a comic...
Video GamesSiliconera

Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol 6 Switch Version Will Appear This Summer

The Nintendo Switch has been catching up with its collection of Grisaia Phantom Trigger titles. Now Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol 6 will come to the popular platform this Summer. [Thanks, Ryokutya2089.]. Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol 6 first appeared on the PC via Steam in April 2019. It explains how the...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Layers of Fear 2 Switch launch trailer

Bloober Team has shared a new Switch launch trailer for Layers of Fear 2, its psychological horror game. Have a look at the video below. Layers of Fear 2 is currently live on the Switch eShop. For additional coverage, head on over here.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

House of the Dragon: Outlander Star Confirms Joining GoT Prequel Cast

Earlier this month, "Game of Thrones" and George R.R. Martin fans were treated to some first-looks at the cast from co-showrunners and executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal's upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon. Now it appears another familiar face is set to join the cast, with Outlander and Peacher star Graham McTavish confirming rumors of his joining the cast. Speaking with UK fashion magazine Stylist, the actor was asked about appearing in the highly-anticipated HBO series. "I'm enjoying that, yes," McTavish responded. "I'm really having a lot of fun. We've just started. It's a very big project, so we're getting to know each other. They're lovely people. It's great, but I can't tell you too much. I can't tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons." Previously, the Radio Times reported that McTavish was "spotted in full costume on the 'House Of The Dragon' set in Cornwall," prompting speculation as to who the actor could be portraying.
Video GamesNintendo Life

FORECLOSED Is A Stylish Cyberpunk Tale Heading To Switch This Summer

We all love a bit of Cyberpunk, even if it's been a bit overdone in the past year or two. However it is a style that can be extremely cool when done well, and based on the trailer and details so far we think it's worth keeping an eye on FORECLOSED, which is heading to Switch on 12th August (and it's approved for PSN, in a surprise Cyberpunk twist).
Video GamesNintendo Life

A Little Golf Journey Will Start Its Round On Switch This Summer

Playtonic Friends, a recent entrant into the Indie publishing world that's already making its mark, has confirmed another title that's all set for a Switch eShop release. A Little Golf Journey, developed by Okidokico, is due on the eShop and Steam 'later this Summer'. As you can see in the...
Eurogamer.net

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance finally launches on Nintendo Switch this week

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance finally launches on Nintendo Switch on 20th May, Black Isle has announced. The re-release of the 20-year-old console action role-playing game was scheduled to hit the eShop on 7th May alongside PlayStation and Xbox, but suffered a delay at the last minute. Black Isle subsequently tweeted...
Video GamesSiliconera

Double Dragon Neon and IV Switch Physical Copies on the Way

Double Dragon games are coming to Limited Run Games. The company announced it will Switch physical copies of both Double Dragon Neon and Double Dragon IV. In both case, standard and classic editions will be available. Both will be open pre-orders and not limited. They will appear to buy at 7am PT/10am ET on May 28, 2021. People will have four weeks to place an order.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Watch ‘Raya’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Play Some Super-Hard Dragon Trivia

Raya and the Last Dragon has been released into the wild. That’s right, Disney’s latest animated epic is officially out there in the world, and I for one, am rejoicing. May 18th marks the release of the flick on home video outside of Disney+. While some Disney diehards ponied up and slapped down their pennies for premiere access to the movie on Disney+ back in the merry month of March, the rest of the world will now finally get the chance to become just as dragon-obsessed as the movie’s heroine, Raya, voiced by actress Kelly Marie Tran.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Kitaria Fables launches for Switch in September

Kitari Fables, the action adventure RPG with farming and crafting, has been dated by PQube and Twin Hearts. The game is now confirmed for release on September 3. Here’s an overview of Kitaria Fables, along with a trailer:. Kitaria Fables is a delightfully cute fusion of Action RPG, Adventure and...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

The Falconeer Soars Onto PlayStation and Nintendo Switch This Summer

Developer Tomas Sala’s critically acclaimed aerial combat epic The Falconeer will no longer be an Xbox exclusive starting August 5 when it launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The Falconeer launched originally as an Xbox Series X|S exclusive back in November 2020, and has since been praised...
Video Gamesvg247.com

The Falconeer is coming to PS4, PS5 and Switch this summer

The Falconeer has been announced for PlayStation consoles and Switch. Coming to PS4, PS5, and Switch as The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, the game will be released for all three consoles on August 5. The Warrior Edition includes all updates, free and paid. This means you can look forward to the...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The Falconeer Official Launch Date for Switch, PS4 and PS5 Revealed

Solo Developer Tomas Sala has announced that there will be a new edition of popular game The Falconeer with the release date of other platforms. Independent video games publisher Wired Productions and visionary independent developer Tomas Sala are pleased to announce the release of a supercharged and enhanced version of the critically acclaimed ‘The Falconeer’ for PlayStation 5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2021. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes all updates and additional content released to-date, as well as an extensive all new content pack, Edge of the World.