Switchgear Short time rating

Hi. I have a customer with a fault Im struggling to diagnose. They have a Crabtree Starbreaker split board. On one side the MCBs have been swapped out for RCBOs. All the connections and neutrals are in the right place and everything tests OK. On the RCCB side it’s a 63a 30ma RCCB with 5 circuits. B32, B32, B32, B20, B6. They’ve had an intermittent tripping fault for about 10 days on the RCCB, often when no real load on system ie early in morning with no ovens etc on. I’ve disconnected fridges, freezers, washers, dryer, Quooker etc etc to try and determine which circuit without any success. I’ve conducted IR tests, continuity, RCD at 1x and 5x all results are good. I’ve unplugged everything I can find, checked terminals are tight, all good. Now the RCCB will now only allow 3 of the 5 MCBs to be initiated at any one time. It doesn’t matter what 3 MCBs or what load is on the 3 I choose. Turn on a 4th and it trips - even with NO load on the 3 I choose. Faulty RCCB ?? - although I have no clue how it knows how many circuits are being initiated if there’s no load going through them! Anyone got any suggestions?

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO