Is your kitchen the most cluttered room in your home? If so, you’re not alone. Cooking and baking can be an incredibly messy activity with many dishes, pots, cans, and ingredients to use in one space. Once you’ve finished cooking and baking, staring at the mountains of leftover dirty dishes in the sink can be disheartening. At times, it can seem almost impossible to keep up with all the supplies in your kitchen. If you struggle to keep your kitchen clean, check out our tips and tricks for organizing your kitchen.