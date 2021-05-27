How to successfully enter the Chinese market? True-E Marketing will become your best ally!

The world economy is facing a gigantic hurdle that threatens our future: too much money and power is being controlled by too few people. On an existential level, it creates an environment of uncertainty and dependence. What will our overlords decide for us today? Is there anything we can do about it? How do we decide our own fates without plugging into systems designed to take away our agency? Without a high threshold for doubt and instability, most people would prefer to stick to their routine, which is completely understandable and acceptable.