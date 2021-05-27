How to successfully enter the Chinese market? True-E Marketing will become your best ally!
TORONTO (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. True-E Marketing, a Canadian digital marketing firm, has introduced Chinese SEO and media releases in mainland China to their line of services. “These services can rapidly increase exposure for companies to nearly a hundred mainstream media channels in China,” claims Lloyd Zhang, CEO of True-E, “China has a rapidly developing economy and one of the most lucrative markets in the world. It just so happens that Chinese youth enjoy interacting with well-known brands from around the world and have become a powerful consumer group through internet consumption.”www.registercitizen.com