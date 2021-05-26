Trailhead for Cashmere Canyons Preserve Officially Open
WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) and Hay Canyon Ranch LLC opened the Cashmere Canyons Preserve to the public on Saturday, May 15. Although the preserve has been quietly open for the past month, it was officially opened with a small ceremony at the trailhead attended by Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert, Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher, Christine Mahler of the Washington State Wildlife & Recreation Program and representatives from the Washington Fish & Wildlife Department, as well as landowners, Jabe Blumenthal, Julie Edsforth and Don Poirier, CDLT Executive Director Curt Soper, key Land Trust staff and supporters.www.cashmerevalleyrecord.com