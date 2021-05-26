Trailhead for Cashmere Canyons Preserve Officially Open

Registration is required for this activity. A Families hike on the trials around Buffumville's North Pond which circumnavigates and stays close to the shore in this very scenic setting. This is a relatively easy 3 mile hike with some rolling hills. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the natural resources at Buffumville Lake for multiple uses: flood control, wildlife habitat, forest production, watershed protection, and outdoor recreation. This hike is part of AMC Worcester Chapter's recognition and celebration of National Trails Day. National Trails Day, the first Saturday in June, recognizes all the incredible benefits federal, state, and local trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature. Our events are intended to help promote awareness of the wide variety of services the trails systems offer. National Trails Day encourages everyone to discover their local trails, become active concerning trail issues, and share their excitement for the outdoors. Use the link below to learn more about National Trails Day. Current Covid protocols will be used during this hike.