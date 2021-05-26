Falmouth Road Race announces 8,000-runner live event

The first week of the spring baseball season is in the books! Here are 30 “Players to Watch” this season on Cape Cod and the islands. Proto, a starting pitcher since his freshman year, has been critical to both of Barnstable’s wins this season. He earned a five-out save in the team’s opener against Sandwich last week, then on Wednesday pitched 5.1 innings on the mound for his first win. Proto has struck out eight in his first seven innings.