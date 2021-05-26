newsbreak-logo
Falmouth Road Race announces 8,000-runner live event

Barnstable Patriot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falmouth Road Race is back. Falmouth Road Race, Inc., announced today that an 8,000-runner live race will take place Sunday, Aug. 15. This will be the first live race in two years, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 event to switch to an at-home format in which runners had a two-week period to complete a seven-mile run. The race opened registration for a similar virtual event this year on May 1, but registrants had the option of selecting that they'd prefer to run in person if possible.

