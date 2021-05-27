Cancel
Aquiline Drones and MakerspaceCT Collaborate to Bring High-Tech Manufacturing Careers Directly to American Households

By PRWeb
Register Citizen
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden recently announced the use of drones to inspect the country’s roads, bridges, and utilities as part of his sweeping infrastructure plan. Two innovative tech organizations have partnered to meet the need for Made in the USA drones and put all Americans back to work through at-home, commercial drone production. Aquiline Drones (AD), a comprehensive commercial drone manufacturer and cloud solutions provider and MakerspaceCT, a non-profit tech incubator for entrepreneurs, businesses, schools and the community, are launching the innovative Aquiline Agile Manufacturing Pod (AMP), the latest addition to the world of Industry 4.0.

