High school softball: Wiley celebrates birthday by leading Thousand Islands past South Lewis

CLAYTON — Thousand Islands pitcher Delaney Wiley celebrated her 16th birthday in sweet fashion. The sophomore tripled, drove in three runs and got the win in the circle as TI beat South Lewis, 10-4, in a Frontier League “C” Division game Wednesday. Ali Swenson singled, tripled and drove in a run, and Haylee Alteri added two runs batted in for the Vikings (11-2 overall, 9-2 division), who stay on top of the division.