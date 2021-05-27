Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school softball: Wiley celebrates birthday by leading Thousand Islands past South Lewis

By DAN MOUNT dmount@wdt.net
nny360.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCLAYTON — Thousand Islands pitcher Delaney Wiley celebrated her 16th birthday in sweet fashion. The sophomore tripled, drove in three runs and got the win in the circle as TI beat South Lewis, 10-4, in a Frontier League “C” Division game Wednesday. Ali Swenson singled, tripled and drove in a run, and Haylee Alteri added two runs batted in for the Vikings (11-2 overall, 9-2 division), who stay on top of the division.

www.nny360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thousand Islands#Falcons#Frontier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...