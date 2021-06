Oregon schools are on track to receive a $9.3 billion state schools budget for the next two years, after House lawmakers passed the plan on a largely party-line vote Thursday. Senate Bill 5514 would deliver $300 million more to schools than legislative analysts calculated was necessary to maintain the current level of services and programs. The bill passed 36-20, with all Democrats present voting “yes” and all Republicans present voting “no,” with those who spoke out decrying the Democrats’ planned outlay as too small. It now heads to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.