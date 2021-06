'Lawanda was an incredible woman, wife, and friend. My heart goes out to her husband, James. She was his rock. They shared a strong bond. She will be missed,' said Senate President Peter Courtney. Members of the Oregon Legislature's Black, Indigenous and People of Color Caucus (BIPOC) announced Friday morning, June 11, the death of Lawanda Joyce Manning, a legislative staff member and wife of Senate President Pro-Tem James Manning, Jr., D-Eugene. "Affectionately known as 'Miss Lawanda,' she was a force in the Capitol, combining an unmatched grace with power and beauty," the press release said. "She was not...