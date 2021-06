The Duchess of Cambridge just brought a sentimental blouse back into her wardrobe rotation. In the latest video shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official YouTube channel, Kate shares audio clips from recent phone calls she made to participants of her "Hold Still" photography exhibition, which was launched last year. Also, photos of Kate chatting on the phone with the participants are displayed—one of which showcases the duchess re-wearing the chic silk blouse she originally wore for her 2010 engagement photo shoot with Prince William.