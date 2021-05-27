Wizards fall to snarling 76ers on a hot-tempered night in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Bradley Beal made a last-second effort at getting a hand in front of Joel Embiid, launching his 6-foot-3 body toward the three-point line just as the center raised an elbow to let fly. But Beal was the only one, and his attempt came far too late. After draining the three, Embiid turned to the crowd at Wells Fargo Center with arms outstretched, nodding and snarling, then asked his fans for more noise.www.washingtonpost.com