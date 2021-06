One of the largest credit unions in the United States will enter the Tampa-St. Petersburg market with the purchase of Pilot Bancshares. Lake Michigan Credit Union has a definitive agreement to buy Pilot Bancshares, the holding company for Pilot Bank and National Aircraft Finance Co., in an all-cash deal valued at about $96 million. The boards of directors of both institutions have approved the purchase, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.