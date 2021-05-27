Cancel
Englewood, OH

Englewood teen reacts to winning Vax-A-Million scholarship

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 22 days ago
ENGLEWOOD — The first winners of the Vax-A-Million lottery drawing were announced Wednesday and one of the lucky winners is from the Miami Valley.

Joseph Costello, 14 of Englewood, was selected as the winner of a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any Ohio public college or university.

The scholarship includes four years tuition, books and room and board.

Gov. Mike DeWine congratulated Costello in person. He shared a photo with Costello and his family on Facebook after the announcement.

Costello will be heading to Northmont High School in the fall as a freshman.

He told News Center 7′s Michael Gordon that his dad surprised him, by not telling him he won on their way home from church Wednesday.

He thanked his mom for signing him up, calling it a “special opportunity.”

“Thanks to my mom for signing me up. I didn’t even ask her to sign me up. I’d like to thank God,” Costello said.

DeWine said the lottery has been important in increasing the number of vaccinations across the state.

“The group that has gone up the most is 16 and 17 year old who are thinking about college and parents thinking about it, so that group went up 94 percent,” DeWine said while visiting the Costello family.

