Burlington offers walk-in clinics as Chittenden approaches 80% of eligible people vaccinated

The City of Burlington, State, and Community Partners will continue to create new opportunities to reach community members with free vaccinations even after State goal met. Vermont Business Magazine Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Thursday several new, upcoming opportunities for free, walk-in vaccinations across the City, even as Chittenden County becomes the first county in the State of Vermont to reach the governor’s goal of 80 percent of the eligible population vaccinated. These clinics will use the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine.