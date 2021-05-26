How to safely have fun in the sun
We are slowly getting back to the swing of things at the center. We still follow the guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health for senior centers. Because of social distancing, we are limited in the number of seniors that can attend activities. If you are interested in any of our activities, please call the center at 423-781-7632 to reserve a place. You do not have to live in Etowah to come to the center. We serve anyone in all of McMinn, Polk and Monroe counties.www.dailypostathenian.com