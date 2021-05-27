Cancel
Tennis

8910 Meadowlark Way

bocaratonrealestate.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenovated villa w/gorgeous lake view in Whisper Walk! Spacious 2/2 w/vaulted ceilings, outside storage & new water heater (2020). In the kitchen, you will find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42" white shaker cabinets & more. In addition to large bedrooms w/abundant closet space, this villa also features an indoor laundry & a screened patio overlooking the lake. Whisper Walk is a gated community w/park-like setting, lakes & a recreational complex including tennis, paddle ball/handball & pickle ball courts. Parklane section includes a clubhouse with a gym, pool & hot tub. The quarterly fee includes lawn maint., water, trash, cable & internet, among other things. Sale of furniture is negotiable excluding some art work/decorative items/living room accent dresser. Sold As-Is.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
#Dresser#Furniture#Hot Tub#Water Heater#Lakes
Tennisbocaratonrealestate.com

9987 Boca Gardens Trl #B

Spectacular renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner villa with a private screened patio. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite counters, marble backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom ensuite has a new master bathroom shower with a frameless shower door. You'll enjoy new laminate flooring throughout, neutral painted walls, volume ceilings, tons of windows providing natural light, split floor-plan, spacious rooms and newer front-load washer/dryer. Roof replaced 2021-covered by the HOA. All New Plumbing (polybutylene was removed). Boca Gardens is centrally located, has 3 community pools, tennis courts, fitness room, jogging/biking/walking path. 2 assigned parking spots & guest parking. Investor friendly & Pet friendly highly desired community.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

710 Linnard Street

Beautiful full-scale renovation by StreamLine Development. Everything is brand new including the roof, windows, siding, new electrical system, HVAC system, plumbing, flooring, and all new fixtures and finishes. Tray ceilings on main living level. White quartz countertops with Stainless Steel appliances. Countless upgrades throughout. Modern open floor plan and design with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Wonder Lake, ILLake Geneva Regional News

2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $86,900

Super cute cottage style home with Wonder Lake water rights! Why rent when you can own and build equity? This bright and open home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with handicap step in shower. Kitchen boasts beautiful oak cabinets with plenty of counter space and extra cabinets for storage over looking the spacious living room with plenty of windows for natural lighting throughout. Spacious master bedroom offers plenty of space for night tables and dresser and 2nd bedroom is perfectly placed next to master. Easily decorate with modern paint colors that compliment the relaxing carpet. Back door leads to your expansive deck great for entertaining and overlooks your deep backyard with fire pit and 10x10 shed. Enjoy hot summer days with Wonder Lake access and easily run your errands with nearby post office and shopping. Home is in move-in ready condition and with the short sale it is also being sold as-is. Call today to schedule your exclusive tour!
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3 Chasemount Court

I can't decide which is more eye catching when you walk onto the open concept main living floor. Is it the view from the big floor to ceiling bow windows or the wood burning fireplace you can see from all 4 sides? That's right! You can see the fire burning on all 4 sides. How's that for entertaining or relaxing ambiance? Enjoy 3 generous size bedrooms, plus an additional loft with vaulted ceilings. 2 Full baths and 2 Half baths.Entry level offers Open foyer leading up to the main living area, 1st floor generous sized bedroom with half bath, and laundry room with New Washer. Primary suite offers a soaking tub, tiled shower stall, and dual vanity. Don't forget about the Loft just up the steps from the primary bedroom! A loft like this has multiple uses. Brand New Carpet, Freshly painted neutral colors throughout.Kitchen offers 42" White cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, including Gourmet Gas Stove, Bosch Dishwasher and brand new refrigerator. Newer light fixtures. Not only do you have space for a formal dining area, you also have an eat in kitchen with plenty of table space, and a counter space fit for stools. Just off the kitchen with bright big windows, you have the back deck for outdoor enjoyment. Located in the sought after Summit Chase Community. 3 Chasemount is conveniently located to the south of Green Summit road and within walking distance to Quarry Lake, Quarry Lake shopping center, restaurants, Summit Green elementary school, Community Pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. You should come see for yourself!
Real Estatesomerscompany.com

6045 Arnies Way Way

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Tanglewood Golf Community. Sitting on .34 of an acre with over 2500 total square feet, a huge patio over looking large fenced back yard with several Shade Trees. This home features a Wood Burning Fireplace and Built-in Book Shelves in the Living Room as well as Breakfast Nook and Formal Dining Room. The Kitchen overlooks the large Backyard and has a Flat Top Stove, Built-in Wall Oven, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. This beautiful neighborhood is situated around the Tanglewood Golf Course and Country Club in Historic Milton Florida.
Yogamandelwillsell.com

14885 Rapolla Drive

Gorgeous single story home sits on a premium corner lot on a secluded street. This 2 bedroom plus den was formerly a builder's model and boasts fabulous upgrades. The kitchen has 42'' soft close cabinets, white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with double oven, under-mount sink, pots & pan drawers, flat top stove & under-mount lighting. The home has ceramic tile, crown molding, recessed lighting, custom built out closets and impact windows throughout. Enjoy the outdoors with a screened in patio. Active 55+ lifestyle includes: large pool & spa, lap pool, cabanas, tennis courts, pickleball and bocce ball courts, fully-equipped fitness room, card rooms, Grand Ballroom/Theatre, cafe, multiple lounges, massage & sauna rooms, yoga, aerobics studio, billiards, arts & crafts room and.
Real Estateremaxessential.com

403 Cyrus Thompson Drive

ENJOY NO CITY TAXES!!! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is truly impressive!!! Upon walking in you will be greeted with cathedral like ceilings in the foyer. You will notice the formal dining room to your right, with a tray coffered style ceiling, The kitchen is a dream with Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful cabinets, and granite countertops accentuated with an updated pantry. There is a downstairs bedroom for guest. The second level is just as impressive with 4 more bedrooms.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

5728 W Tuscany Way

Beautiful modern updated and well kept Townhome in the highly desired Tuscany in Tamarac -Definitely a Must See! convenient location, Tile and laminate floors brand new kitchen with gorgeous white cabinets and quartz countertop 1st floor has large living and dining room and fully updated 1/2 bathroom 2nd floor has a beautiful Master bedroom w/2 closets ,fully updated ensuite, 2nd bedroom has a jack and jill with a loft that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, linen closet, washer/dryer. Double driveway can fit 4 cars and guest spots Community has a low HOA/basic cable large well kept community pool/playground/lawn maintenance. Property being sold AS-IS. Owner-Agent All showings at OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 12,2021 3pm-7pm Please Adhere to CDC COVID-19 Guidelines, please wear a mask.
Real Estatefoxroach.com

2038 SUNRISE WAY

On a quiet street, an open lot with mature trees providing a natural boundary between you and your neighbors creates a great setting for this property. One level living is easy in this well-maintained Ranch-style home in the popular neighborhood of Orchard Valley Farm in Jamison. Light fills every room. A wood burning fireplace is located in the Dining area generating a warm cozy place during the cool of winter. Meal prep is easy and convenient in the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and new flooring. Access from the kitchen through sliding door to the large deck with a retractable awning. This space is great for grilling, dining or hanging out. Two steps lead to the back yard area with room for all your outside activities. Back inside, down the hall is the main bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath, 2 additional bedrooms and hall baths complete the main floor. Full basement offers another 1,360 SF of living space ready for your finishing touches or great as is for storage. Attached 2 car garage with access to the back yard and the front covered porch complete the home. Windows, siding, heat-pump, AC, deck and roof are newer check SPD for exact date. Award winning Central Bucks Schools, close to shopping, 2 township parks nearby and easy access to major routes.
Real Estatethervagroup.com

10253 Willmark Way , Ee

WELCOME TO WINDING BROOK TOWNHOMES...A BRAND NEW COMMUNITY IN HANOVER COUNTY! Winding Brook matches the affordability you have been looking for with the convenience and walkability you have always dreamed of! The Mozart begins with the sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Owners Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate Owners Bath features a dual vanity and 5 shower with dual shower heads. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath.
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

191 Straw Pond Way

This home has everything! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fenced backyard and pond views - perfect for outdoor relaxation or for the dog to run around. In addition, the home features an in-home office with plenty of space. You'll love the screened patio and spacious living area that is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing with family and friends on the weekends. The stunning kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a prep island with breakfast bar. Located just minutes to I-95, shopping and dining! All information pertaining to the property is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information to be verified by the Buyer.
Home & Gardendayhometeam.com

137 Lively Stream Way

NEW CONSTRUCTION MOVE-IN SUMMER 2021! This home is a stunner with 2570 finished square feet in this Ranch floor plan. As you enter into this home, you are greeted by 10' ceilings, 8in Craftsman Style baseboard, and 6' windows, a wide foyer with a beautiful tray ceiling, a friend suite, with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. As you walk further into the home, you are welcomed into a generously over-sized gourmet kitchen with a pie shaped island, stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop. The gathering room and a cafe provide a place for family and friends to eat and exchange stories. Escape to your own oasis in the owner's suite with over-sized owner's bathroom and walk in closet. The included features are glamorous! This community has miles of walking trails, on-site farmers market, cafÃ©, bar, in and outdoor pool, and pickle ball (both in and outdoor)!
Real Estateremax.ca

159 FALTON WAY NE

Welcome to this charming 4 level split home backing onto greenspace/park in the community of Falconridge. This fully renovated home spreads across 1,177 sq.ft of living space and has a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upgrades and renovations include stunning hardwood & laminate flooring, newer paint, a large triple heated detached garage (with 220v), 2 front driveway parking, new water heater (2021), new vinyl siding (2020), new bedroom/basement windows (2021), a new S/S refrigerator (2020), and a hot tub (with new pump) in the backyard. When you open the door to this lovely sun-blasted home, you are greeted by a spacious living room with large windows. The semi-open kitchen is tastefully upgraded with stainless steel appliances, bamboo countertop, a tiled backsplash and plenty of cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a cozy, windowed dining area that can easily seat 4 to 6 people. A few steps up from the main floor are two good-sized bedrooms with reach-in closets and an immaculate 4pc bathroom (2019). The lower level features a third bedroom and a 3pc bathroom with a newer laundry suite. At the back of the property is a large deck perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Located on a quiet street, this well-maintained home is close to all amenities including schools and shopping. It also has quick access to major roadways such as Stoney Trail & McKnight Blvd. This home won't last, book your private showing today!
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

13 King Pine Way

This property pretty much has it all. Gorgeous landscaped yard, private fenced in yard with in-ground pool, amazing fire pit and patio, back deck and cozy front porch all located at the end of a cul-de-sac in one of Kingston's most desirable neighborhoods. This a well maintained 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage and walk up 2nd floor storage area. Entering the house through the mudroom there is a 1/2 bath off to right. Next walk right into large dining room area with slider to deck and pool which is perfect for large family gatherings. Continue on to large kitchen with some newer appliances, granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, an island and counter bar. Large front to back living room with fireplace and a den complete the first floor. Upstairs there is a master suite with full bath and walk in closet there are 2 more bedrooms with large closets a second full bathroom and a laundry room. There is also a bonus space that could be a small office area or storage.
Boca Raton, FLmandelwillsell.com

4600 NW 28th Way

Colonnade is Boca Raton's most sought out neighborhood with the highest rated public schools and set in the heart of everything that Boca Raton has to offer. The community has a 6 acre park which offers basketball courts, picnic tables, tennis courts and playground. This home sits on a corner lot with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, large 2 car garage & oversized screened in pool. Absolutely stunning remodeled eat-in kitchen with quartzite countertops, limestone backsplash, kitchen-aid appliances with induction cooktop. This split floor plan boasts a large master suite with built-out closets, his & her vanities, shower & tub. Home features large laundry room with cabinetry & wine refrigerator, volume ceilings, crown molding throughout, two zone NEWER AC units, new hot water.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7217 Greenfitch Way

This is it! Few years young townhouse with all the upgrades. Upgraded kitchen and deck on main level. Bedroom and full bath in the basement, 2 bedrooms and full bathrooms on upper level and top level is a rooftop deck. You'll love this one!. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

7108 John Adams Way

SOLD AS-IS...NEEDS TLC....3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, with Living Room, Kitchen, 1 Car detached Garage, Covered Front Porch, Patio in rear...Loads of Potential.. SEE AGENT NOTES. Listing provided courtesy of Kentuckiana Realty Group, Llc. © 2021 Metro Search, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2021 Metro Search Inc. All rights reserved. The...
Real Estatebhhstownerealty.com

109 Laydon WAY

Rare find! Community members can enjoy deep water access via a private boat launch in the Back River Cove subdivision. 4 BR, 3 1/2 BA home on a fabulous 4.3-acre lot with a large park-like front yard, a large driveway pad, and extra parking. Crown molding throughout. Kitchen w/granite countertops and a breakfast area with a great view. Large utility room w/foldaway laundry sorting table. Sizeable 1st-floor PBR w/ walk-through closet. Library built-in desks & shelves w/much privacy. Upstairs you'll find two bathrooms, a loft w/built-in shelves and drawers, skylights, and a great recreation room w/pool table. Tremendous amount of storage throughout. The 1380 SF insulated two-story workshop has 220 power and is set up for compressed air and dust collection. The upstairs could be a kid's hang-out or used for storage. A fenced-in area for dogs (or kids) is out of the view area. Poquoson Schools. Minutes from Langley Air Force Base, shopping, Newport News Shipyard, and I64.
Real Estateoucampus.org

721 W Paseo Way

AVAILABLE 7/16/21! - Open floor plan. This great 3 bedroom home in Tempe features an open floor plan, eat in kitchen that opens to the family room, separate living room with cozy fireplace. Split master bedroom with walk in closet. Lots of tile throughout. Ceiling fans and blinds. Covered patio. Cul-de-sac lot conveniently located near the I-10, shopping, restaurants and great schools.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

117 Granite Way

Duplicate Listing of listing number (21036756) Come check out this spacious, move in ready, low maintenance 2 bed 2 1/2 bath ranch villa in the Villages of Stonegate. Get cozy in your expansive Great Room that has ample natural light. Dining area has a bay window with a slider that leads to the deck. Kitchen offers upgraded cabinets, new dishwasher in 2020, gas range, microwave, pantry, and tons of counter space! Master bedroom suite has walk in closet, mstr bath w/ double sink, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Nice size 2nd bedroom and main floor laundry complete the main level. The walk-out basement is partially finished, with laminate hardwood floors, a gorgeous wet bar, 1/2 bath and plenty of extra storage. New furnace Spring 2021, new AC in 2020. It's almost impossible to find a low monthly fee of only $88 that covers exterior maintenance. This includes lawn/landscaping, and snow removal. Enjoy the subdivision pool/clubhouse just in time for Summer!