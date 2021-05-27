8910 Meadowlark Way
Renovated villa w/gorgeous lake view in Whisper Walk! Spacious 2/2 w/vaulted ceilings, outside storage & new water heater (2020). In the kitchen, you will find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42" white shaker cabinets & more. In addition to large bedrooms w/abundant closet space, this villa also features an indoor laundry & a screened patio overlooking the lake. Whisper Walk is a gated community w/park-like setting, lakes & a recreational complex including tennis, paddle ball/handball & pickle ball courts. Parklane section includes a clubhouse with a gym, pool & hot tub. The quarterly fee includes lawn maint., water, trash, cable & internet, among other things. Sale of furniture is negotiable excluding some art work/decorative items/living room accent dresser. Sold As-Is.www.bocaratonrealestate.com