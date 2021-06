Beijing/Washington/Taipei: The Chinese military spokesman warned that the United States could not interfere in any Chinese decisions regarding Taiwan. At the same time, Ren Guoqiang, spokesman of the Chinese defence ministry, also warned that the only option is to integrate Taiwan into China; Taiwanese independence will be an invitation for war. The visits of the US Senators to Taiwan, supply of Corona vaccines and the subsequent patrolling by the destroyer has made China restless; the new threat seems to be the reaction against it.