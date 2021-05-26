Cancel
Pleasanton, TX

Underbrink ready for state

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasanton junior Tess Underbrink is ready to make a splash at the Texas High School Rodeo Association state rodeo in Abilene in two weeks. Underbrink was named the All-Around Cowgirl and Pole Bending champion in Region 8. She scored 238 points to win the All- Around title and 90 to win Pole Bending, 33 points more than Magnolia’s Isabelle Picklo in second place. She’ll compete June 7-9 in the long round with the short round scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 12.

