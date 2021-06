Tranquility United Methodist Church: will have homecoming services on Sunday, May 16. There will be a special service starting at 11 a.m. with singing by Calvin Freeman and the White Doves. Everyone is welcome to stay for a covered dish lunch on the grounds starting at noon. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. If you are unable to attend and would like to make a donation to the cemetery fund, address it to Tranquility Methodist Church, c\o Mary Ratledge, 433 County Road 218, Athens, TN 37303.