In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world

If you’ve read Maggie Shipstead’s first two, tightly focused novels—Seating Arrangements, a comedy of manners about a wedding on an island in Maine, and Astonish Me, set in the world of professional ballet—you’d be prepared to love her next book. But you wouldn’t have expected a sprawling 593-page barn burner that somehow includes a 1914 trans-Atlantic cruise, Prohibition-era Montana, a great house in the English countryside during World War II, Alaska, Hawaii, the South Pole, and present-day Hollywood. Great Circle (Knopf, May 4) tells the stories of Marian Graves, an early aviatrix who was lost during an around-the-world flight in 1950, and Hadley Baxter, the former teen idol who’s set to play her on film. Sprawling yet beautifully constructed, it’s completely engrossing and, as our starred review said, “so damn entertaining.” I spoke to Shipstead by Zoom from her home in Los Angeles; our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.