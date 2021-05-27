Cancel
Astronomy

In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world

BBC
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStargazers in a number of countries have been treated to a rare Super "blood" Moon as the Earth's satellite turned orangey-red. Such an event happens only when the Earth, the Moon and the Sun are very closely aligned, with the Earth in the middle and the Moon entirely in its shadow.

www.bbc.com
Super Flower Blood Moon Graces the Skies Over Powell County

A local photographer, Rylan Meadows, sent us some fantastic shots he took of last week’s Super Flower Blood Moon. Now, that’s a fancy name if I’ve ever heard one. Let’s break it down so we can better understand what exactly happened in the sky early Wednesday morning, shall we? Let’s start with Super. A super moon is a full moon that appears larger than usual. Super moons occur because the moon’s orbit around the earth is not a perfect circle, it is more of an oval which scientists like to call an ellipse (more fancy words). This ovular orbit means that sometimes the moon is actually closer to us than at other times. When it is closer in it’s orbit it appears noticeably larger and puts on one heck of a show.
The solar eclipse will form a “ring of fire” around the moon on Thursday. See how to follow | The world – the latest news from the world

The “annular eclipse of the sun” is a rare phenomenon in which a “ring of fire” In Heaven, it is scheduled for Thursday, October 10. The spectacle occurs because the moon does not completely cover the solar disk during the natural event. The eclipse begins at 5:12 a.m. EDT and will last for approximately 3 minutes 51 seconds. Unfortunately, this phenomenon will not be seen with the naked eye from Brazil, only in northern Canada to eastern Siberia. But the Brazilians will be able to continue Free Online Streams.
North Coast Night Lights: Eclipse of the Super Flower Moon

The full moon of May, called the flower moon, was a real doozy: it was a super moon, an eclipse, and a blood moon — the first Super Blood Flower Moon into which I can ever remember having tuned. So how does it come by all of those monikers?. The...
In Pictures: Solar eclipse as seen from Prestwick

A happy snapper from Prestwick caught these shots of the partial solar eclipse earlier today. Jeremy Ferguson took the photos between 10.30-11am this morning as the moon appeared to eat into the sun. Pretty impressive going, considering the amount of cloud around today. In order to get the shots, Jeremy...
What Makes A Halo Around The Sun Or Moon?

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Anubha Singh in Hyderabad, India caught this beautiful 22-degree halo around the sun on June 2, 2021. Thank you, Anubha!. Have you ever stepped outside and looked up and noticed that there was a ring, perhaps you thought it was a 360 degree rainbow around the sun? Here at the WDRB Weather Team we often get pictures of this phenomenon and wondering what it is and how it happens. These are called halos, and they also can happen around the moon too. Scientists call them 22-degree halos. They bear this name because the radius of the circle around the sun or moon is approximately 22 degrees.
Watch: Solar eclipse seen in UK and around the world

The UK and countries in the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial solar eclipse on Thursday as the moon passed between the Earth and the sun. Skygazers saw nearly a third of the sun being blocked out by the moon. But views of the event were "somewhat fleeting" across certain parts...
Popular Science

Lakes around the world are losing oxygen

Oxygen is a key component to complex life on Earth—including underwater life, from fish to zooplankton. But according to a new study published in the journal Nature, oxygen concentrations are declining in lakes around the world, with worrisome implications for the creatures that live in those bodies of water (and the rest of us, too).
Around the World With Maggie Shipstead

If you’ve read Maggie Shipstead’s first two, tightly focused novels—Seating Arrangements, a comedy of manners about a wedding on an island in Maine, and Astonish Me, set in the world of professional ballet—you’d be prepared to love her next book. But you wouldn’t have expected a sprawling 593-page barn burner that somehow includes a 1914 trans-Atlantic cruise, Prohibition-era Montana, a great house in the English countryside during World War II, Alaska, Hawaii, the South Pole, and present-day Hollywood. Great Circle (Knopf, May 4) tells the stories of Marian Graves, an early aviatrix who was lost during an around-the-world flight in 1950, and Hadley Baxter, the former teen idol who’s set to play her on film. Sprawling yet beautifully constructed, it’s completely engrossing and, as our starred review said, “so damn entertaining.” I spoke to Shipstead by Zoom from her home in Los Angeles; our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Star-gazer: Super “Blood Flower Moon” in eclipse

HAWAII — The very first total lunar eclipse of 2021 would coincide with my 40th wedding anniversary. Hawaii was the only U.S. state in a position to view this eclipse event in its entirety. My wife and I had been to the Hawaiian islands several times and she had wanted to return to celebrate our 40 years of marriage. The eclipse as seen from Kuai would occur late May 25 into the early morning of May 26.
The Annular Solar Eclipse and the Super Blood Moon Lead to the Coming of Messiah

The Biblical Prophecies are fulfilling now and the 2,000-year Mystery of Revelation will be unveiled. Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Today, there will be an Annular Solar Eclipse in the sky. Along with the Super Blood Moon two weeks ago on May 26, 2021, this special combination of the “Black Sun” and the “Blood Moon” is not just a natural phenomenon in the sky, but also the prophetic sign with the Biblical and historical significance.
Have You Seen This? Angry cat inspires musicians from around the world

AROUND THE WORLD – Music is a language that everyone can understand. Another sound that we all know when we hear it: angry cats. One talented musician, David Scott from South Africa, turned the angry meow of his cat into a nice little tune. And then others joined Scott (known as "The Kiffness") to turn a man and his cat into a septet.
Mighty Jupiter moon Ganymede pictured in close-up

The American space agency's Juno probe has returned some close-in views of Ganymede - one of Jupiter's four Galilean moons and the largest natural satellite in the Solar System. It's the nearest any spacecraft has been to Ganymede in more than 20 years. Juno's was an opportunity pass; its everyday...
Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years – NEWPAPER24

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years. A uncommon celestial alignment on Wednesday will give Hongkongers front-row seats to a phenomenon often called a “tremendous blood moon” when Asia experiences its first seen whole lunar eclipse in nearly three years.The eclipse will begin at 6.56pm, peak at 7.18pm and finish at 9.49pm.“It’s undoubtedly value taking a break day to catch this lunar eclipse,” mentioned Dickson Fu Wai-ho, president of the Sky Observers Affiliation of Hong Kong. “It begins fairly early, so folks may not have the ability to see it in time if…
NASA releases pictures of Jupiter's largest moon

NASA has released stunning new close-up pictures of Jupiter's largest moon. The pictures of the moon Ganymede were taken by a NASA solar-powered spacecraft. The pictures show details such as craters and what appear to be fault lines. NASA scientists hope to use the images to learn more about the...
All eyes on the Sun

This year marks a solar centenary. In 1921, three waves of a major geomagnetic event wreaked havoc in different parts of the world. Have advances in science meant that lessons can be learned to avoid catastrophe if history repeats itself?. Over the course of three days in May 1921, a...
Mysterious “Great Dimming” Of Betelgeuse Revealed To Be A Dust Cloud

Like an omen, Betelgeuse experienced a drop in brightness of almost two-thirds in late 2019 to early 2020, marking a rare case of star’s variability being visible to even a casual observer. Although astronomers were confident this didn’t indicate that the star’s eventual death by supernova was imminent, they were less sure of the real explanation. A paper in Nature attributes the cause to a set of connected phenomena, culminating in a dust cloud that blocked our view.
Best Life

30 Moon Facts That Are Out of This World

We have to assume that for as long as humans have been around to look up at the night sky, we've been fascinated by the moon. The moon has been the focus of countless myths, legends, and stories throughout the years. In modern times, it's been the center of both fictional films that imagine what might be up there as well as exploration and study determined to teach us more about it. If our celestial neighbor piques your interest, then you need to read on for 30 fascinating facts about the moon.
PHOTOS: Saharan dust brings beautiful skies to Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Skywatchers were treated to some gorgeous hues during sunset as the Saharan dust cloud made its way over the state of Florida this week. The Saharan Air layer moved into the southern portion of Florida on Wednesday. Steve Joseph snapped a photo of the bright orange...