In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world

A local photographer, Rylan Meadows, sent us some fantastic shots he took of last week’s Super Flower Blood Moon. Now, that’s a fancy name if I’ve ever heard one. Let’s break it down so we can better understand what exactly happened in the sky early Wednesday morning, shall we? Let’s start with Super. A super moon is a full moon that appears larger than usual. Super moons occur because the moon’s orbit around the earth is not a perfect circle, it is more of an oval which scientists like to call an ellipse (more fancy words). This ovular orbit means that sometimes the moon is actually closer to us than at other times. When it is closer in it’s orbit it appears noticeably larger and puts on one heck of a show.