Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Flight attendants: Spike in unruly passengers who refuse to wear a mask a safety issue

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBYAa_0aCeKoMN00

BOSTON — Flight attendants say the spike in unruly passengers who refuse to wear a mask on the plane is becoming a serious safety issue.

“We have never seen anything like this, we’ve never seen it so bad,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. “Our biggest issue during this entire time has been people have been led to believe that taking safety precautions is a political decision rather than a public health necessity.”

Nelson says since January, the number of reported passengers who won’t follow the rules is now 20 times more than what they see in a typical year.

She says this is not only a public health crisis, but also an economic crisis.

“They’re not only putting that flight in jeopardy and everyone on board that flight, but they’re jeopardizing the recovery of the airline industry overall, and the airline industry is the backbone of our economy,” said Nelson.

Some travelers admit they’re tired of wearing a mask especially after getting vaccinated.

“I personally don’t like it, but if it’s TSA rules it’s TSA rules,” said Joseph Alphonse, at Logan Airport Wednesday.

But most travelers say they understand why they still need that mask on airplanes.

“We don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not, so for the safety reasons, it’s good to follow the rules,” said Deepak Saman, traveling at Logan Airport.

If you don’t follow the rules while flying, the FAA has a clear message:

“If you act out on an airplane, there will be severe and serious consequences and you may not be able to fly ever again,” said Nelson.

According to the TSA, there’s also been problems at security checkpoints.

The TSA’s Acting Administrator says there’s been at least 60 assaults on TSA agents so far this year.

Aviation officials want to remind travelers the mask mandate stays in effect in all airports, airplanes, trains and buses until mid-September.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
51K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Economy#Tsa#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
FAA
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.