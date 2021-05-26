Westchester Go Red for Women Digital Experience is tomorrow

Help us serve one of our own during a time of need! Mae is 7 and undergoing intense chemo and radiation. Maelynn’s mom, Kelli, has been the Marketing Director for Chick-fil-A Lake Woodlands over 2 years now and has served our organization in a number of ways, most importantly caring for our teams and community. It’s our turn to return the CARE. Every cookie counts!! Purchase a Chocolate Chunk Cookie and 20% of all proceeds will be donated to Maelynn and her fight agianst Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of childhood cancer.