Westchester Go Red for Women Digital Experience is tomorrow
The digital event takes place at noon Thursday, May 27. One of our favorite pre-Covid live events has always been the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women, which features medical guest speakers, a heart attack or stroke survivor's story, and, of course, the Pursonality auction, with stylish handbags filled with goodies assembled by local supporters of the event. It's all emceed by Lisa LaRocca of News 12 Westchester.