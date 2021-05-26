newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Westchester Go Red for Women Digital Experience is tomorrow

By Staff
wagmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe digital event takes place at noon Thursday, May 27. One of our favorite pre-Covid live events has always been the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women, which features medical guest speakers, a heart attack or stroke survivor’s story, and, of course, the Pursonality auction, with stylish handbags filled with goodies assembled by local supporters of the event. It’s all emceed by Lisa LaRocca of News 12 Westchester.

www.wagmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Charity#Live Events#Stylish Women#Local Events#Heart Association#Pre Covid#News 12 Westchester#Medical Guest Speakers#Stylish Handbags#Goodies#Gouveia#American#Stroke#Georgette#Personality#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston Go Red for Women presses heart health, raises funds

The American Heart Association 2021 Houston Go Red for Women virtual celebration on Friday, May 17, encouraged women to “live fierce” for heart health and raised more than $900,000. Emcee Katherine Whaley led the event co-chaired by mother-daughter team, Laura and Nina Bhatia, because she wanted women to understand the...
Advocacynorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Go Red' highlights heart health risks for women

May 22—Learning about unique risks women face for high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke was the focus of the American Heart Association's recent Michiana Go Red for Women Digital Experience sponsored by Goshen Heart & Vascular Center. Women from across the region learned from local experts about how to...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Go Red for Women raises funds to fight cardiovascular diseases, stroke

The American Heart Association Greater Phoenix Division hosted its 2021 Phoenix Go Red for Women Digital Experience on Friday, May 7, raising nearly $160,000. The signature event — which was held as a digital gathering this year — will fund the American Heart Association’s lifesaving work, including innovative scientific research and education programs that positively impact cardiovascular health.
Houston, TXhellowoodlands.com

Annual North Houston Go Red for Women Event Raises more than $200,000

On Friday, May 21, American Heart Association’s virtual Go Red for Women celebration, took its philanthropic efforts beyond the traditional ballroom luncheon to empower women across northwest Houston to take charge of their health, raising more than $200,000 to fund its research and education programs that will improve the health and well-being of our neighbors, and ultimately save lives from heart disease and stroke. Scores of community members, medical professionals and corporate leaders joined the live virtual event to support and celebrate the heart-healthy organization’s mission.
Charitiesmodernsalon.com

Beauty Changes Lives Announces 2021 Miller Family Foundation Scholarship Winners

Building on a legacy of philanthropy and honoring the spirit of entrepreneurship that grew a family business into a global brand, the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Foundation is serving the future of beauty. Winners of the Winter 2021 Miller Family Foundation scholarships are the latest beneficiaries of a $1 million commitment to change lives. After a year of unprecedented hardship for many in the professional beauty industry, the gift signifies the generosity of a family that has never lost its faith and confidence in the power of beauty to change lives.
CharitiesWoodlands Online& LLC

A Day for Mae

Help us serve one of our own during a time of need! Mae is 7 and undergoing intense chemo and radiation. Maelynn’s mom, Kelli, has been the Marketing Director for Chick-fil-A Lake Woodlands over 2 years now and has served our organization in a number of ways, most importantly caring for our teams and community. It’s our turn to return the CARE. Every cookie counts!! Purchase a Chocolate Chunk Cookie and 20% of all proceeds will be donated to Maelynn and her fight agianst Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of childhood cancer.
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

The challenges for women going back to the workforce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local experts say women will lose a generation of workforce gains, due to the pandemic. One year later, it's difficult for women, specifically mothers, to find their footing and reach their goals. “It has been a year of change, learning to adapt," said Ann Nichols, attorney...
MinoritiesPosted by
GlobalGrind

Tune Into This Black Girl Magic: 2021 Urban One Honors Will Acknowledge ‘Women Leading the Change’

The 2021 third annual Urban One Honors will honor the accomplishments of African American women in this year’s tribute show premiering this Sunday, May 16. This year’s theme is ‘Women Leading the Change’ and it aims to highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, who are leading the charge to create impactful change within the Black community. The Urban One Honors event as created to recognize and pay homage to people and organizations whose work makes a substantial impact on society and our culture.
New York City, NYradioworld.com

New York Cumulus AM to Go All-Digital

Cumulus Media is giving all-digital AM a go by launching Digital AM 1230 HD WFAS(AM) in White Plains, N.Y., on Monday. The station is just north of New York City and can be heard in the northern suburbs of what is the top media market in the United States. The...
Advocacyshop-eat-surf.com

Sanuk Teams Up with Pacific Pride Foundation to Create All-Gender Collection

Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has announced a pioneering all gender footwear collection in partnership with fellow Central Coast neighbor, Pacific Pride Foundation, the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco dedicated to creating a thriving, vibrant and visible LGBTQ+ community. The Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection celebrates a shared commitment to personal, social and community wellness and the creation of safe, happy places for all. To further support the LGBTQ+ community, Sanuk is donating $10,000 to Pacific Pride Foundation in June and an additional $3 per pair donation for every pair of collab product sold, for a guaranteed total donation of $40,000. These donations will be used for educational programs, counseling services, LGBTQ+ competency training, community events, advocacy efforts and more.