Niota, TN

Chester "Chet" Floyd West

dailypostathenian.com
 16 days ago

Chester “Chet” Floyd West, 71, of Niota passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of Meigs County, a resident for most of his life of McMinn County, son of the late Bill and Bonnie Lemons West, and was preceded in death by two brothers, Paris (Winky) West and Larry West. He retired from the McMinn County Board of Education as maintenance supervisor after 34 years of service. Upon retirement, he enjoyed gardening, leading the singing at the Senior Center and spending time with his family and grandchildren who brought great joy to him. He was a member of West View Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees, taught Sunday school and served as choir director before his health forced him to step down. He was a veteran of Vietnam, having served in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Nancy Cannon West of Niota; daughter, Jessica (Nick) Rouse of Niota; granddaughter, Ariana “PJ” Rouse; stepdaughter, Kristy (Brent) Frank of Athens; granddaughter, Makayla Layman and Jessie Willoughby; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ryan Willoughby; grandson, Kaid Layman; four brothers, Gilbert (Ruth) West of Lenoir City, Gene (Lennie) West of Ten Mile, Bobby (Betty) West of Ten Mile, and Billy West of Athens; sister, Louise Boles of Ten Mile; sister-in-law, Carolyn Cannon (Rick) Dodd of Ringgold, Ga., and Joan Cannon Bradford of Athens; brother-in-law, Calvin Fred (Becky) Cannon of Sugar Hill, Ga.; a host of nephews, nieces and friends; and special friend, Larry Cook. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Whited officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in Niota Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Active pallbearers will be Fred Cannon, Kaid Layman, Jackie Plaster, Fred Tilley, Sam Mason, and John Cornelius. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of West View Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West View Baptist Church, P.O. Box 911, Athens, TN 37371-0911; or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Chester-West Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.

