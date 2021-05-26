Torrance Eugene Carter, 49 of Etowah made his heavenly transition on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Willie Carter and Brenda Carson Carter of Cartersville, Ga. He was educated in the Bartow County School System and graduated from Cass High School, where he played basketball, football, baseball, and ran track. He attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, where he also played football and baseball. He was employed at Denso in Athens, where he was team leader for the TL FCA Assembly. He was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Patrick O’Neal Carter; grandmother, Grace D. Carson; mother and father-in-law, Elizabeth and Billy Moss; brother-in-law, Tommy Moss; nephew, Jaran Moss; and uncle, William “Billy” Carter. T.O. (as he was known to family and friends) leaves to forever cherish his loving memory his wife of 23 years, Stephanie Moss Carter; daughter, Yasmine Carter (Rick), or as her dad would say, “Mini”; sister, Denise (Mike) Tanner; sisters-in-law, Mary Moss and Lisa Moss; six brothers-in-law, Jan (Audrea) Armstrong, Alan Armstrong, Billy (Lucille) Moss, Earl (Sherrie) Moss, Anthony (Sonya) Moss, and John (Rhonda) Moss; aunts, Faye (Larry) Arnold, Louise Carden, Mary Nell Douglas, Rosalee Colbert, Christine Lowery, Rebecca Cullom, and uncle, Aaron (Dorothy) Carson; special nieces, Kenisha Moss, Kehydra Tanner, Te’Ona Brown, Nariah Brown, Dawn (Eustace) Perkins, Tamaya Perkins, Jalesa Perkins, Bianca Perkins, and nephew, Dequan Carter; along with a host of many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 27, at 1 p.m. at M. D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Benjamin Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah. In observance of COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.