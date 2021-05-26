Cancel
Athens, TN

Torrance Eugene Carter

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTorrance Eugene Carter, 49 of Etowah made his heavenly transition on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Willie Carter and Brenda Carson Carter of Cartersville, Ga. He was educated in the Bartow County School System and graduated from Cass High School, where he played basketball, football, baseball, and ran track. He attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, where he also played football and baseball. He was employed at Denso in Athens, where he was team leader for the TL FCA Assembly. He was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Patrick O’Neal Carter; grandmother, Grace D. Carson; mother and father-in-law, Elizabeth and Billy Moss; brother-in-law, Tommy Moss; nephew, Jaran Moss; and uncle, William “Billy” Carter. T.O. (as he was known to family and friends) leaves to forever cherish his loving memory his wife of 23 years, Stephanie Moss Carter; daughter, Yasmine Carter (Rick), or as her dad would say, “Mini”; sister, Denise (Mike) Tanner; sisters-in-law, Mary Moss and Lisa Moss; six brothers-in-law, Jan (Audrea) Armstrong, Alan Armstrong, Billy (Lucille) Moss, Earl (Sherrie) Moss, Anthony (Sonya) Moss, and John (Rhonda) Moss; aunts, Faye (Larry) Arnold, Louise Carden, Mary Nell Douglas, Rosalee Colbert, Christine Lowery, Rebecca Cullom, and uncle, Aaron (Dorothy) Carson; special nieces, Kenisha Moss, Kehydra Tanner, Te’Ona Brown, Nariah Brown, Dawn (Eustace) Perkins, Tamaya Perkins, Jalesa Perkins, Bianca Perkins, and nephew, Dequan Carter; along with a host of many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 27, at 1 p.m. at M. D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Benjamin Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah. In observance of COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.

Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Community Billboard

Tranquility United Methodist Church: will have homecoming services on Sunday, May 16. There will be a special service starting at 11 a.m. with singing by Calvin Freeman and the White Doves. Everyone is welcome to stay for a covered dish lunch on the grounds starting at noon. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. If you are unable to attend and would like to make a donation to the cemetery fund, address it to Tranquility Methodist Church, c\o Mary Ratledge, 433 County Road 218, Athens, TN 37303.
Mcminn County, TNdailypostathenian.com

McMinn County honors a 'unique' graduating class

McMinn County High School’s Class of 2021 withstood pandemic precautions to reach the pinnacle over the weekend. McMinn’s graduating seniors were able to celebrate with their friends and family during the school’s 118th commencement on Saturday at Cherokee Stadium. They are perhaps one of the school’s most unique graduating classes after spending their entire senior year dealing with the challenge of COVID-19.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Police reports for Friday, May 14, 2021

• Gerald W. Guehring, 34, of County Road 188, Niota, was arrested on May 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7. • Latana Lankford, 54, of...
Mcminn County, TNdailypostathenian.com

Police reports for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

• Duncan Pence, 23, of Peach View Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on May 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.