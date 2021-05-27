Ex-Dale County EMA Director Jonathan Kurt McDaniel arrested on theft charge
The former director of the Dale County Emergency Management Agency was briefly jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a felony theft charge, according to jail records. Jonathan Kurt McDaniel, 41, of Newville, was arrested by Dale County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Dale County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony theft of property, records showed. He was in the jail for about 40 minutes before being released.www.al.com