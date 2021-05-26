Alvin Lee Ellis, 83, of Englewood answered the call to come. Jesus said, “All ye come that are weary and heavy-laden and I will give you rest.” Alvin entered his rest on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Asbury and Emma Ellis; four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Hazel Ellis; son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Kimberly Ellis; grandchildren and spouses, Anita and Justin Barnett, and Josiah and Mindy Ellis; great-grandchildren, Ty, Brooklyn, Bo and Ben Barnett, and Audrey, Caroline and Garrett Ellis; sister-in-law, Lena Kay Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a minister and evangelist for 64 years and, in recent years, he was the minister of Mt. Cumberland Community Church. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved spending time outdoors and gardening. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Ironsburg Cemetery with Speaker Lynn Ellis officiating. No formal visitation was held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.