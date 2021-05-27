Cancel
Scott County, MO

Route M in Scott County to close overnight; U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge work

Southeast Missourian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of the Business U.S. 61 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad at Scott City continues with overnight closures, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Route M — Main Street — will be closed overnight while contractor crews set beams for the new bridge. This section of road is between the Interstate 55 southbound on-ramp and the I-55 northbound on-ramp. Work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night June 8 through 11. Motorists will have access to the I-55 southbound on-ramp, the release stated.

