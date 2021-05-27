Route M in Scott County to close overnight; U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge work

Construction of the Business U.S. 61 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad at Scott City continues with overnight closures, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Route M — Main Street — will be closed overnight while contractor crews set beams for the new bridge. This section of road is between the Interstate 55 southbound on-ramp and the I-55 northbound on-ramp. Work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night June 8 through 11. Motorists will have access to the I-55 southbound on-ramp, the release stated.