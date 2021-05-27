Cancel
Cape Girardeau, MO

March to the River honors service members who have died

By Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missourian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday morning during the Memorial Day weekend, everyone and anyone is invited to take part in March to the River, a 6-mile walk to honor fallen service members. "The mission of the march is not so much a physical challenge. It is more of a visibility and spiritual feat," retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell, who works with the Avenue of Flags and SEMO Vets, said about the event. "It's to raise awareness and remind people, yes, barbecuing and the lake and everything, the long weekend is awesome. But let's not forget the ultimate sacrifice that those people paid for all those freedoms and our ability, and our right to do those things. And we're not trying to shame anybody into doing this. We just welcome anyone who feels that desire and is moved to participate."

