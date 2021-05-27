Blue Mary Joins the KOF XV Roster

KOF XIV – $14.99. The KOF games are all fantastic deals, with XIII probably being the best overall value in that series, while the SamSho Collection is a must if you didn’t get it week one as a freebie with the Epic Games Store. GAROU is one of the finest 2D fighters ever and a steal at $5, as are The Last Blade games. The Metal Slug ports can be iffy on PC, but are still good buys at under $5. If you buy a lot of Fanatical bundles, make sure to check your history because a lot of these games have been bundled there before – and you may have a valid key for them to use without having to buy them on here.