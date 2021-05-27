Blue Mary Joins the KOF XV Roster

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Nintendo made "Metroid" fans' dreams come true with the announcement of " ," which has been in the works a lot longer than anyone realized. This is a big deal because the world has been waiting for a new adventure starring Samus Aran for quite a while. In fact, her controversial role in "Metroid: Other M" was the last time she was the protagonist of an all-new original entry in the series (not counting remakes or spin-offs). Because her portrayal nearly ruined that game for many fans, some may worry that the same could happen in "Metroid Dread." If "Metroid: Other M" left a bad taste in your mouth, you can take comfort in knowing that the upcoming game hopes to correct one of its biggest flaws.