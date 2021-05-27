Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Blue Mary Joins the KOF XV Roster

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another familiar face will return for The King of Fighters XV. SNK’s latest tease on Twitter hinted at a short-haired woman. Now, the full KOF XV trailer for Fatal Fury and KOF veteran Blue Mary is here. Blue Mary’s first game was Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final...

www.siliconera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snk#The Women Fighters Team#Dlc#Kof Xiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesthedailybuzz.io

Luong Will Bring Her Enchanting Beauty to KOF XV

Luong will make her second appearance in a The King of Fighters game next year, as SNK confirmed she’ll show up in KOF XV in a new trailer. The post Luong Will Bring Her Enchanting Beauty to KOF XV appeared first on Siliconera. This is the original (link to post)...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The King of Fighters XV Trailer Features Luong - News

SNK has released a new trailer The King of Fighters XV that features Luong, who is voiced by Chika Kino. You can check out more information and character trailers for the game here. View the trailer below:. The King of Fighters XV will launch in Q1 2022 for unannounced platformers.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The King of Fighters XV Character Roster Adds Luong

Game company SNK has finally revealed its next character for upcoming video game The King of Fighters XV, which is another female fighter. The irresistible and most enchanting beauty Luong has finally arrived in KOFXV. After her debut on KOFXIV, she has become one of the favorites of many fans of the franchise. She joined Team Kim with her lover Gang-Il, which is actually the master of popular Taekwondo master Kim Kaphwan. She also showed up in other titles like SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.
Musicallkpop.com

Join BTOB in viewing the ‘Blue Moon’ with Cinema version release

Previously announced on June 11, ‘Blue Moon (Cinema Ver.)' is a digital single that drew heated response on Mnet idol survival show ‘Kingdom,’ and was chosen as the song that fans would like to see most on the program. This song is composed by member Minhyuk and features a stronger...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Tekken’s Kazuya joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster

Today’s Nintendo E3 stream revealed that Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series is the latest DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. From the trailer shown, it looks as though Kazuya will toss anyone who may cross him into a deep chasm. Kazuya is the fifth of six new characters...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Massive SNK Sale Highlight’s Steam’s Midweek Madness

KOF XIV – $14.99. The KOF games are all fantastic deals, with XIII probably being the best overall value in that series, while the SamSho Collection is a must if you didn’t get it week one as a freebie with the Epic Games Store. GAROU is one of the finest 2D fighters ever and a steal at $5, as are The Last Blade games. The Metal Slug ports can be iffy on PC, but are still good buys at under $5. If you buy a lot of Fanatical bundles, make sure to check your history because a lot of these games have been bundled there before – and you may have a valid key for them to use without having to buy them on here.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Metroid Dread Is Correcting One Of The Series' Biggest Controversies

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Nintendo made "Metroid" fans' dreams come true with the announcement of " ," which has been in the works a lot longer than anyone realized. This is a big deal because the world has been waiting for a new adventure starring Samus Aran for quite a while. In fact, her controversial role in "Metroid: Other M" was the last time she was the protagonist of an all-new original entry in the series (not counting remakes or spin-offs). Because her portrayal nearly ruined that game for many fans, some may worry that the same could happen in "Metroid Dread." If "Metroid: Other M" left a bad taste in your mouth, you can take comfort in knowing that the upcoming game hopes to correct one of its biggest flaws.
Video GamesTwinfinite

3 Biggest Surprises From the Nintendo E3 Direct

Nintendo had a ton of news for us during their E3 Direct as always, and while most of them were games that we already knew of, there were still some surprise announcements, too. With that said, here are the three biggest surprises from the Nintendo E3 Direct this year. Kazuya...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Kazuya Mishima makes a strong impression to Smash Bros. roster in new art, joins the Smash Ultimate mural

Kazuya Mishima isn’t the friendliest fellow in Tekken, or any fighting game for that matter; and it’s clear that’s carrying over to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For one, he made a point of tossing everyone he could into a molten chasm (in a glorious callback to his home series) in his reveal trailer, but now we’ve also got a new illustration that shows just how rough he can get.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Nintendo Officially Announces 'Shin Megami Tensei V' Release Date

Nintendo has finally announced the official release date of the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive, Shin Megami Tensei V. The release information for the forthcoming title in the Atlus series was announced during Nintendo’s latest E3 Direct — a long two years after it was first revealed in 2017. Similar to its predecessors, Shin Megami Tensei V will follow the JRPG combat style, but is now set in Tokyo and will follow an unnamed female protagonist. Players will be able to explore a post-apocalyptic Tokyo and either battle or befriend the demons that roam, and if players choose the latter, they can fuse the demons to create even more powerful allies.
Video GamesSiliconera

See Samurai Shodown Shiro Tokisada Amakusa Gameplay Footage

SNK’s gradually been releasing new Samurai Shodown characters. There has been a mix of returning cast members and crossover characters so far. The latest to make his debut was Shiro Tokisada Amakusa, and the new Samurai Shodown gameplay footage shows him holding his own in a fight against Charlotte. Here’s...
Video Gamesfandompost.com

‘Cross the Moon’ available on consoles now!

A mystery visual novel seen through the eyes of sibling vampires and a cop. Ratalaika Games, Hanabira, and Patrick Rainville are excited to announce that Cross the Moon is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. Cross the Moon will be...
Comicsmyanimelist.net

Bandai Namco Announces 'Gundam Breaker: Battlogue' Anime Project

Bandai Namco Group announced a six-episode Gundam anime series on Tuesday as part of its new media mix project Gundam Breaker: Battlogue. The company "aims to strengthen the connection" between its Gundam Breaker video game series and Gunpla (Gundam plastic model) releases with the project, which launches this summer. The...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Fatal Frame 5 is not a Switch exclusive despite Nintendo origins

One of the surprise announcements of the Nintendo E3 Direct show yesterday was a remaster of Fatal Frame 5, otherwise known as Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, for Nintendo Switch. However, according to developer Koei Tecmo, there is no Fatal Frame 5 Switch exclusivity, despite the original game being published by Nintendo itself. So will Fatal Frame 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions be released? How about Fatal Frame on PC and the last-gen Xbox One and PS4? Here’s the need-to-know info.
TV Seriesnoobfeed.com

Netflix Announces Castlevania Sequel Starring Richter Belmont

Netflix and Konami have announced a new animated Castlevania series is in the works. The project is not a fifth season of the existing Castlevania show (which has just concluded its last season), but a spin-off taking place nearly a century later. The show will be set during the 1792 French Revolution, while the story focuses on Richter Belmont and Maria Renard. Netflix made an error describing Richter as Trevor and Sypha's son; he is in fact a long descendant many generations down. The two protagonists first appeared in Castlevania Rondo of Blood on 16-bit consoles, and then became major supporting characters in the acclaimed Castlevania Symphony of the Night. The latter also heavily featured Alucard, who may show up at some point in the new show.
Video GamesKotaku

Metroid Dread’s Adam Won’t Order Samus Around, Says Nintendo

It’s been a busy day for E3 2021, with the biggest announcement probably being Nintendo’s revival of the long-rumored Metroid Dread title for the series’ fifth mainline installment. Metroid Dread, coming to Switch on October 8, again follows Samus Aran on her planetary explorations, but also features an appearance by Adam Malkovich, a controversial figure among Metroid fans.