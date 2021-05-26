Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, TN

Paul Burton Baker

dailypostathenian.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Burton Baker, 61, of Decatur sang his last song, but the melody lingers on in all he left behind, on May 16, 2021. Paul was born to the late Paul Burton Baker Sr. and Thelma Rose Castelucci Baker on Dec. 12, 1958. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Shyann Baker. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his Beloved Kendra; two darling daughters, Pattirose Kirstein (Brian) and Ashlee Rodriguez (Eric); three loving grandkids, Braxton, Piper, and Jameson; brothers, Bill Baker (Donna), John Baker (Susan), and Bobby Koerber (Jackie); sisters, Barbara Sue Baker, Kathy Cox, Sharon Baker, and Donna Starkey; 26 nieces and nephews; several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; along with a host of extended family and friends. I LOVE YOU FIRST. Share a personal memory of Paul or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

www.dailypostathenian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Baker
Person
Kathy Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sisters#Brothers#Daughters#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Black Republican lawmaker says he's being snubbed by the Congressional Black Caucus

A Black freshman Republican from Florida said Thursday that the Congressional Black Caucus has been rebuffing his efforts to join the group. “The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal,” Rep. Byron Donalds told NBC News in an email Thursday following a report in BuzzFeed that he'd been blocked from joining the influential group.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Kamala Harris is in a really tough spot

(CNN) — This week, Vice President Kamala Harris learned that three little words can cause a lot of damage. On her first vice presidential trip abroad, Harris stoked controversy when she spoke at a news conference in Guatemala and told potential migrants, "do not come." She warned that would-be migrants would be turned back at the US' southern border, adding, "So let's discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey."