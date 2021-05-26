Paul Burton Baker, 61, of Decatur sang his last song, but the melody lingers on in all he left behind, on May 16, 2021. Paul was born to the late Paul Burton Baker Sr. and Thelma Rose Castelucci Baker on Dec. 12, 1958. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Shyann Baker. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his Beloved Kendra; two darling daughters, Pattirose Kirstein (Brian) and Ashlee Rodriguez (Eric); three loving grandkids, Braxton, Piper, and Jameson; brothers, Bill Baker (Donna), John Baker (Susan), and Bobby Koerber (Jackie); sisters, Barbara Sue Baker, Kathy Cox, Sharon Baker, and Donna Starkey; 26 nieces and nephews; several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; along with a host of extended family and friends. I LOVE YOU FIRST. Share a personal memory of Paul or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.