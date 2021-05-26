Cancel
Cleveland, TN

Lisa Lee Fuller

dailypostathenian.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Lee Fuller, 54, of Cleveland passed away on May 5, 2021. She was born on April 24, 1967 in Lenoir City to the late Larry Mincey Sr. and Wanda Mincey. She was of the Christian faith. Lisa loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Carolyn Lewis and Larry Mincey Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Robert Mincey and Chad Fuller; daughter, Brenda Martin, and son-in-law, William Martin; two siblings, Timothy and Tony Mincey; and seven grandchildren, Hunter Martin, Travis Fuller, Dallas Fuller, Natalie Martin, Logan Fuller, Paul Fuller, and Mason Martin. The family will be having a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is making a memorial garden. You may contact them and donate to the garden at martinbn2010@gmail.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist the Fuller family with these arrangements.

www.dailypostathenian.com
