Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claire Handscombe

4 Great Books About Swimming

Posted by 
Claire Handscombe
Claire Handscombe
 5 days ago

It's finally summer. Time for joyfully jumping in pools -- and with double the joy if, like me, you really missed your pool time last year. In the meantime, here are some books to inspire you.

book cover

Swell, by Jenny Landreth

Part social history, part memoir, Swell is a love letter to swimming and to the achievements of the “swimming sufragettes” who fought for equal access to beaches, lakes, and pools. It also “celebrates some amazing achievements, some ridiculous outfits and some fantastic swimmers who challenge the stereotypes of what women are capable of”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9WAM_0aCeJrnX00
book cover

A

Mornings with Rosemary, by Libby Page

This novel about a young journalist and an older lady who team up to save their local outdoor pool made a big splash (pun very much intended) in the UK. I was lucky to interview Libby Page on my podcast and get hold of an ARC, and it kept me going and made me smile through a tricky time in my life. It’s a love letter to outdoor swimming, to a particular part of London, and to the importance of community and friendship, particularly friendship across the generations. Highly recommended.

book cover

Dryland, by Sara Jaffe

It’s the ’90s, and Julie is finding herself drawn to the swimming world, which swallowed up her brother years ago. This short novel captures the raw emotions of adolescence so well – figuring out your relationship with your parents, friendship, your sexuality. Set in Portland, where it is constantly raining, it was so evocative, and the writing is lovely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vBlu_0aCeJrnX00
book cover

All About Mia, by Lisa Williamson

If the online UK reviews are anything to go by, people love this book across the pond. Mia is the middle one of three sisters, a hot mess caught between a straight-A student and a future Olympic swimming champion. But things unravel when her perfect older sister turns out not to be so perfect after all.

Claire Handscombe

Claire Handscombe

Washington, DC
75
Followers
181
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Claire Handscombe is a British writer who moved to Washington, DC, in 2012, ostensibly to study for an MFA in Creative Writing, but really, let’s be honest, because of an obsession with The West Wing. She is the host of the Brit Lit Podcast, a monthly show about news and views from UK books and publishing; the author of Unscripted, a novel about a young woman with a celebrity crush and a determined plan; and the editor of Walk With Us: How The West Wing Changed Our Lives.

 http://claireamyhandscombe.medium.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Books#Adolescence#Friendship#History Books#Outdoor Pool#Great Lakes#Joy#Arc#Outdoor Swimming#Book Cover Dryland#Book Cover Swell#Pools#Love#Beaches#Part Memoir#Things#Time#Portland#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Claire Handscombe

Great Early Chapter Books For Your Emerging Reader in 2021

One of the most magical times in parenthood, especially for a book nerd mum or dad, is watching our children learn to read – first to sound out letters and syllables, then words, and then whole sentences. And before you know it, they too can know the joy of being transported beyond their bedroom and to all kinds of magical worlds: worlds with unicorns and princesses and talking animals, or worlds more like our own but filled with fun, interesting characters who can start to feel like friends. Early chapter books or reader series are especially great for this age group, retuning to familiar people and places over and over again, whether they still enjoy being read to or hiding under the covers with the flashlight and a paperback.
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

5 British Books About World War II

British books about the war feel different from American books, and different again from other European books. Unlike mainland Europe, Britain wasn't occupied, and escaped some of the worst horrors of the war. But unlike America, it was bombed, and there was plenty of fear and sadness and grief. But also, plenty of resilience, communities banding together, and making the best of difficult circumstances. That's rich terrain for a novel or a memoir -- and these five books have skillfuly mined that terrain.
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

6 Under-the-Radar British Thrillers To Read on the Beach This Summer

British thrillers feel different from American thrillers. And if you like that vibe, here are some great ones from recent years to pack in your beach bag. Dorothy Koomson rose to prominence when her third novel, My Best Friend’s Girl (2006), was shortlisted for the Richard and Judy Summer Reads list and went on to sell 500,000 copies. (The couple, who’ve presented mornings shows together, may be less glamorous than Oprah, but they move a lot of books in the UK.) I have a soft spot for My Best Friend’s Girl, too, as it’s one of the books that got me back into reading seriously more than a decade ago. Koomson pivoted to thrillers a few books ago, and, as both an award-winning and a bestselling author, remains much beloved. In ths one, everyone lies—but the big question is, which lies are going to have the worst consequences?
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

6 New Books about Ballet to Watch for in 2021

Sometimes, a trend in publishing comes out of nowhere: yellow covers in 2020, split-colour covers this year. Other times, publishing jumps on a moneymaking bandwagon, hoping to replicate the moneymaking success of a bestseller -- hence all the books with "girl" in the title after Gone, Girl did so well. And sometimes, it's about the Zeitgeist: from around 2022, I'd put money on a glut of pandemic- and quarantine-themed novels.
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

5 Books About Race, Immigration, and Multiculturalism

Over the last year, many of us have done a lot of thinking about race and what it means to live in a multicultural society. Sometimes, listening to other people's stories is what best helps us when we're trying to think through what can seem like quite abstract issues. The fiction, poetry, essays and memoir here are great ways into greater empathy and understanding.
Las Vegas, NVFrankfort Times

New Book About Conquering Addiction Receives Book Excellence Award

LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Life is Crying” (ISBN: 978-1641119849) by Benzena Brown, recently received the Book Excellence Award Finalist – an international book awards’ competition dedicated to recognizing independent and traditionally-published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal. The ultimate...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 Great Postmodern Picture Books

There are a few cool things about the postmodern trend in picture books that sets them apart from the rest of the pack. Postmodern picture books are avant-garde things that break the rules of traditional picture book formats for the sheer pleasure of doing it, offering up deliciously fun and entertaining stories to their young readers. The techniques used that classify a picture book as “postmodern” typically go something like this:
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 of the Best Horror Books About Small Towns

This list of horror books about small towns was originally published in our horror newsletter, The Fright Stuff. Sign up for it here to get horror news, reviews, deals, and more!. Everyone can close their eyes and conjure an image of a small town without much effort. Clusters of houses,...
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

6 Beautifully written Books by British Poets

If you want to ease into reading poetry, I have some recommendations for you -- some of it straight up poetry, some of it collections sprinkled with verse, and some of it lyrical writing by poets which will train your reading eye to their voices. As always, if any of these books are not readily available in the US, head to Blackwells.com for inexpensive international shipping.
Books & LiteratureTODAY.com

5 books to read after 'Great Circle' by Maggie Shipstead

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As May comes to...
Books & Literaturereviewed.com

8 wonderful kids’ books about Pride

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The first Pride parade was in New York in 1970, less than a year after the Stonewall riots. Over the past 50 years, it has grown into a worldwide celebration. Most major cities have Pride parades during the month of June, which means that it's almost time to celebrate.
EnvironmentTelegraph

My new obsession is the oldest in the book: the Great British weather

I want to write about the weather. Of course I do, I’m British. Like all the things I have absolutely no power over – Covid, Brexit, Boris Johnson’s wallpaper – I find that talking about the subject endlessly allows me to maintain the illusion that I can somehow control what happens to it. My husband says this is madness, but he has been with me for ten years and by this point I don’t know what else he expects. Sane, rational discussion? Measured acceptance? My calendar tells me it is May but my window tells me it is November, and I’m damned if I am going to just put on a scarf and woollen hat and shrug my cagoule-clad shoulders as if all is well.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Historical Fiction YA Books About War

Historical fiction is great because you get to read stories that mix real events with made up characters. One of the topics we tend to revisit in this genre is war. YA books about war are quite common. They teach us and remind us of the horrors of war while sometimes giving us hopeful messages. Like how love and friendship are so powerful they withstand some of the most horrible acts of violence.