Penguins eliminated by Islanders in Game 6

By MATT VENSEL
Raleigh News & Observer
 2021-05-27

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The chants started raining down on Tristan Jarry at 6:36 p.m., the raucous crowd at Nassau Coliseum letting the Penguins goalie know before the puck had even dropped that they expected it to be another rough night. “Jarrrrrry! Jarrrrrry! Jarrrrrry! Jarrrrrry!”. Jarry had given away two wins...

www.newsobserver.com
