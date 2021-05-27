Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Deaf Smith, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Deaf Smith; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 911 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Hereford to 9 miles east of Dimmitt to 7 miles northwest of Hart, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Canyon, Buffalo Lake, Wayside and Palo Duro Canyon. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH