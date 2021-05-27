Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hale; Lamb THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HALE AND EAST CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Hale County until 10:15 PM