Sixers roll over Wizards to take a commanding 2-0 opening-round series lead

Ben Simmons may have played his last game as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. What deals could the Western Conference offer?. Having already taken a look at what the Eastern Conference has to offer in a Ben Simmons trade, it’s time to look at what the West has to offer in a Ben Simmons deal. There’s been plenty of rumors of Simmons being desired by this or that team, as well as rumors of Daryl Morey going star hunting this offseason. How could those stories pair with the NBA’s Western Conference?