Paul Sullivan: Can the Chicago White Sox ‘Bad Kids’ mesh with Tony La Russa’s old-school style? ‘We’re making a pretty valiant effort,’ closer Liam Hendriks says.

Janesville Gazette
 2021-05-27

The Chicago White Sox are missing out on a golden marketing opportunity by failing to jump on Tim Anderson’s response to the Tony La Russa-Yermín Mercedes controversy. “Tony’s like that dad, we’re like his kids,” Anderson said of the kerfuffle over Mercedes’ home run against the Minnesota Twins. “We’re like the bad kids who don’t listen. But we all get along.”

www.gazettextra.com
