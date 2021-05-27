Cancel
HBO Max Plans “Garbage Pail Kids” Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has announced plans for an animated series based on “The Garbage Pail Kids” Topps trading card line and 1980s Saturday morning cartoon. The gross-out humor and subversive attitude of the kids, essentially a parody of the then-popular “Cabbage Patch Kids” dolls, became a worldwide phenomenon that recently celebrated its 35th anniversary.

