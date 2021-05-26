3109 N Parham Rd Unit#2, Henrico, VA 23294

SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT FOR THIS GORGEOUS home in the Sheppards Way subdivision! The 1st level boasts a foyer, open formal LR & DR w/custom MLDG, 5X5 half BA, a large FR w/NEW carpet 2021, wiring for surround sound, gas FP & opens to an enormous EIK w/42” wood cabinetry, granite C/TOP, breakfast bar, 3X2 pantry, SS APPL (dishwasher, gas range/oven & microwave), DBL sink w/motion sensor faucet & vaulted eat-in area w/access to the 13X12 screened porch w/cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan & 2 exits to the vast backyard perfect for pets or children to play. The Primary BDRM suite offers a cathedral ceiling, 9X8 WIC, ATT 11X9 spa-like BA w/DBL vanity, jetted tub & easy entry shower. The 2nd level also houses the 6X3 laundry closet, a 2X2 linen closet, the 9X6 hall BA w/toilet, tub & shower & single VAN w/storage, BDRM 2, BDRM 3 w/the ATT ADDL RM 2 & BDRM 4 w/the walk-up attic that could be finished for more living space! NEW roof on the screened porch 2021, NEW 2nd level Goodman HVAC 2017, 14X10 DET storage shed, 21X14 brick paver patio, white vinyl backyard fence, irrigation in the front & back yards, 22X19 ATT garage, walking distance to Crump Park & zoned for great schools!