3109 N Parham Rd Unit#2, Henrico, VA 23294

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat, updated, brick, 2 bedroom townhome in a convenient and desirable location. This townhome features fresh paint, newly refinished wood floors, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. The first floor features a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen. Upstairs features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. This low maintenance homes HOA includes water, sewer, and natural gas which means no heating bill in the winter!

